‘Biocontrols’ are new weapons as SA intensifies war against aliens
Experts have mobilised more than 150 critters to battle invasive species and restore a natural balance
16 June 2021 - 19:21
Mealybugs that suck plant juices and cover themselves in wax, a beetle the size of a sesame seed that can tunnel into and kill a giant tree and armyworms that fly up to 100km a night.
No, not the zombie apocalypse. These are some of the latest alien invaders to infest SA...
