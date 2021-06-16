‘Biocontrols’ are new weapons as SA intensifies war against aliens

Experts have mobilised more than 150 critters to battle invasive species and restore a natural balance

Mealybugs that suck plant juices and cover themselves in wax, a beetle the size of a sesame seed that can tunnel into and kill a giant tree and armyworms that fly up to 100km a night.



No, not the zombie apocalypse. These are some of the latest alien invaders to infest SA...