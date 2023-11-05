Science

Yay or nay for proposed ban on captive lion breeding in SA?

Public invited to make submissions on draft prohibition notice by November 21

05 November 2023 - 20:16
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

The breeding of captive lions for commercial purposes in South Africa will be shut down if a draft notice, “prohibiting certain activities involving African lion (https://www.dffe.gov.za/node/2075) (Panthera leo)”, is implemented without exceptions. The exceptions could be abused, conservationists warn...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lion farming in SA: fresh evidence adds weight to fears of link with illegal ... News
  2. Lions are still being farmed for hunters and tourism – they shouldn’t be Ideas
  3. Captive lions suffer as reform looms News

Latest

  1. Yay or nay for proposed ban on captive lion breeding in SA? Science
  2. Mystery disease hit SA’s pine trees 40 years ago, now new DNA tech has found ... Science
  3. High school pupil vaping up 900%, to help cope with stress Science
  4. Natural-born controllers: biological agents help defeat invasions Science
  5. Invading aliens an escalating threat to people and nature globally Science

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...