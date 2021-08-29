News

Captive lions suffer as reform looms

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
29 August 2021 - 00:00

A looming government ban on lion hunting and bone trade has led to an increase in the neglect of captive and farmed lions in SA, says the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

In the past two months more than 3t of lion bones and body parts from animals killed in SA have been seized both in this country and in Vietnam...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  2. Digital sleuthing and an alert neighbour: Inside Babita Deokaran assassination ... News
  3. LISTEN | Zuma 'put abuse on steroids,' says Moe Shaik News
  4. Hawks probe former SSA boss who 'took R112m' for 'phantom operations' News
  5. Mandatory jabs not on cards yet, but experts say pandemic requires special ... News

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...