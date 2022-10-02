World

As the fertiliser crisis bites, farmers take drastic steps in Europe

Expensive, scarce fertilisers disrupt farmers’ plans as energy crunch shuts fertiliser plants across Europe

02 October 2022 - 20:27 By Megan Durisin and Elina Ganatra

Ditching oilseed crops for peas, preparing to cut herds and splashing out on tractor gadgets. That’s what European farmers are doing to try to cope with a worsening fertiliser crisis...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Iran lawmakers chant ‘thank you, police’ despite growing public fury over ... World
  2. As the fertiliser crisis bites, farmers take drastic steps in Europe World
  3. Who gets what? King Charles means £18bn shift for royal family’s finances World
  4. Indonesia presses for answers after deadly soccer stampede World
  5. Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite World

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor