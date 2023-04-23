Don’t rule out a grid collapse accompanied by looting and vandalism this winter

The power generation mix, and what’s failing

Coal-fired power stations

Eskom has an installed maximum generating capacity of 55GW. Of this a massive 74% (40GW) is generated from coal power stations.

These are mostly older plants approaching — or already exceeding — their projected 40-year lifespans. In recent years, and partly as a result of persistent power shortages, the power stations have been used excessively. They have also been insufficiently serviced.

The result is that the plants break down frequently, accounting for the bulk of Eskom’s lost capacity.

There are two much newer coal plants — Medupi and Kusile — that together should provide 9.6GW. These builds were initiated in 2007 to mitigate against power shortages that were predicted a decade down the line.

But the two plants cost more than double the sum initially projected. They were also hamstrung by huge construction delays and technical design flaws.

One of Medupi’s units (0.8GW) suffered a massive explosion and repairs are only expected to be completed in 2024.

In October last year Kusile experienced a catastrophic chimney collapse. Full repairs would require two years.

To allow the units to operate sooner, Eskom applied for and received special permission to exceed normal pollution limits. Even so, the affected units will only be ready to produce power again at the end of this year at the earliest.

Nuclear

This accounts for 3% of the national generation capacity. Two units at the Koeberg power station in the Western Cape have a capacity of 1.8GW. To continue operating beyond the end of its currently approved 40-year lifespan in 2024, Eskom is making major upgrades that had been projected to need six months per unit.

But the exercise is already well behind schedule. This means one unit that would normally generate 0.9GW will be unavailable during winter.

Gas, hydro, wind and solar

The remaining 13GW (23%) of power generating capacity is roughly equally shared by gas, hydro, wind and solar. These typically only produce 25% to 50% of their nominal maximum power.

The constraints include:

The intermittent nature of sunshine and wind and the irregularity of water flow due to water management requirements.

Gas is a very expensive electricity-producing technology that is only intended to be used in emergencies. Overuse last winter resulted in Eskom being unable to make fuller use of this resource later, leading to power shortages in summer.

Renewable power plants have a small footprint in the South African energy mix. This has meant they can’t, for now, play a major role in mitigating power shortages. The significant upswing in domestic solar installations in the past year as well as the projected completion of many new solar and wind farms in late 2024 is not yet sufficient to overcome the power deficit.