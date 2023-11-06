World

EXPLAINER | What’s the Israel-Palestinian conflict about and how did it start?

The conflict pits Israeli demands for security against Palestinians’ aspirations for a state of their own

06 November 2023 - 20:43 By Reuters

The war between Israel and Hamas militants who stormed Israeli towns and kibbutzes from the Gaza Strip on October 7 is the latest in seven decades of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that has destabilised the wider Middle East. During the Hamas rampage, about 1,400 Israelis, mainly civilians, were killed and more than 240 were taken hostage. In response, Israel carried out air strikes, before troops and tanks poured into Gaza in a ground assault, with the declared aim of wiping out the Islamist militant group. Medical authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza said on November 6 that more than 9,700 Palestinians had been killed in the enclave...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Netanyahu disciplines Israeli minister who voiced openness to hypothetical ... World
  2. ‘We dare not let it happen again’: SA clerics denounce Gaza ‘genocide’ Politics
  3. How Hamas aims to trap Israel in Gaza quagmire World
  4. Protesters oppose Biden war policy in large pro-Palestinian rally in Washington World
  5. US, Arab leaders to meet over Gaza as Palestinian deaths mount World

Latest

  1. ANALYSIS | UK PM Sunak gambles on return of Cameron to win over moderate voters World
  2. WW2 veterans eye 80th anniversary of D-Day as Europe salutes war dead World
  3. Film crews became ‘collateral damage’ of Hollywood strikes World
  4. Feline friends bring scintilla of joy to displaced children in Gaza World
  5. Indian scientists hope cloud seeding will clean Delhi's toxic air World

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police