The signature fraud investigations against the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) are another challenge the party is facing as it fights to make it to the May 29 polls.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) called for police to speed up the investigation into reports the party led by former president Jacob Zuma allegedly forged the signatures it submitted to the commission during the candidate nomination process.
The commission said it noted media enquiries and reports alleging the party submitted fraudulent signatures in fulfilment of the candidate nomination requirements, and said a criminal complaint has been laid with police.
“The commission calls on crime investigation authorities to expedite the investigations to establish the verity of the allegations. An expeditious investigation is essential for the conduct of free and fair elections,” it said on Monday.
City Press reported at the weekend that MKP has been accused of extensively forging signatures to qualify for the upcoming national elections. The newspaper said the claims came from a former senior official of the party in a statement submitted to Western Cape police last week.
In his statement, Lennox Ntsodo reportedly said in February he appointed a team of about 20 people to assist with the mass forgery of signatures after the IEC rejected the MKP’s initial application for registration.
POLL | Did MK Party forge signatures it handed to IEC during candidate nomination process?
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
