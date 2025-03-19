World

Advocates say online erasure of women's health is 'dangerous'

Content with words like abortion, breast and vagina or that deals with menstrual or sexual health is being flagged as sexually explicit and removed from sites

19 March 2025 - 04:30 By Lin Taylor

Tech giants Amazon, Google, TikTok and Meta are suppressing women's health content on their platforms, charities and businesses say, worried the erasure is entrenching a rollback of diversity policies and reproductive rights...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Activist lauds SA’s stance on queer community, but says more must be done on ... News
  2. ‘Every day it breaks my heart’: The long wait for freedom from the wrong body Insight
  3. GP government launches clinic for historically marginalised population South Africa
  4. 6-million adolescent moms in sub-Saharan Africa are not in school – they can be News
  5. Naked protests in South Africa: psychologist explores the emotional power of ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Suicide is trending: advanced teens are susceptible to poor mental ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. More must be done for South Africa’s ‘resilient, brave’ women: Ramaphosa Politics

Most read

  1. Advocates say online erasure of women's health is 'dangerous' World
  2. How Europe dodged a payment disaster in 10 hours of tech meltdown World
  3. Five years on, the economic impact of Covid-19 lingers World
  4. Global Citizen: water tech activist scoops global award World
  5. Weight loss of 20-30% can partially or completely reverse type 2 diabetes World

Latest Videos

Trump, Putin call ends with halt on Ukraine energy facility strikes | Reuters
Secrets of the Penguins | Official Trailer | National Geographic