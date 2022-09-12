×

Lifestyle

Does your pet sleep in the bed with you? It could be killing the romance

12 September 2022 - 14:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
A study has found having a dog in the bed can have romantic drawbacks. File photo.
A study has found having a dog in the bed can have romantic drawbacks. File photo.
Image: 123rf

While many would never think of kicking their dog or cat off the bed, a recent study has found sharing your sleeping space with a pet can be a relationship red flag.

The research, conducted by luxury bed linen brand Secret Linen Store, revealed most people (more than 50%) think sharing a bed with a dog is not at all romantic.

One in five admit they are put off dating someone if they share a bed with their dog, or dogs.

While 15% of people surveyed said sharing a bed with their dog improved their sleep, 10% said it had a negative impact on their relationship.

Expect less sleep if you share the bed with Bernese Mountain Dogs, labradors and golden retrievers, while poodles, chihuahuas and British bulldogs make better sleeping companions.

Nearly one quarter (20%) of dog owners admitted to finding urine, faeces or vomit in their beds after sharing with their pet.

The survey looked at the 10 best and worst breeds for sharing a bed with, based on things such as the amount of drool, size and shedding, and urged pet parents to keep the sheets clean and fresh.

Nearly half (42%) of respondents who share their bed with a dog wash their sheets every week, with 17% saying they wash their sheets more than once a week. Only 5% of dog owners who share a bed with their pooch admitted to washing their sheets once every month.

“Although it’s hard to say ‘no’ to puppy dog eyes, there are downsides to having your adorable pooch in the bed with you, including finding an endless amount of dog hair in the sheets or rolling onto a drool patch, or worse. If you have a pup that loves to snuggle in your sheets we recommend you up the frequency with which you wash your bed linen to ensure you keep things fresh and hygienic,” said Secret Linen Store co-founder Molly Freshwater.

It is suggested to pre-treat the worst stains by applying a little laundry liquid directly to the stain, leaving for five minutes and then popping the item in the wash with more laundry liquid than usual.

A tumble dryer set to cold for 10 minutes can help remove dog hair, while using detergents packed with essential oils or laundry bleach can help with unpleasant smells.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

