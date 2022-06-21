Want to go on holiday with your pet? Five hotels that welcome furry guests

1. SEVEN VILLA HOTEL & SPA

In Johannesburg, Sandton’s SEVEN Villa Hotel & Spa certainly sets the bar(k) high for taking your hound on holiday.

“We allow two small or medium pets, or one large pet, per room or owner,” says general manager Mitch Gemmell. “A welcome package is presented to each furry guest on arrival, and includes special pet amenities such as pet bedding, treats and a toy.”

What’s more, pets are welcome in all public areas, as long as they don’t disturb other guests. The hotel’s extensive gardens — including a picnic pod — are also open to guests and their pets. Which is just as well, as pets may not be left unattended in the room.

“We don’t allow that, because we love fur babies as much as you do, so we can’t have barking dogs or pets who are locked up alone in a hotel room,” adds Gemmell.

Need to go out? Not a problem. Just ask the on-site concierge to arrange a pet-sitter.