Is my dog too cold? How cold is too cold for a walk? Here’s how to tell
As winter tightens its grip, here are a few pointers to help you keep your best friends comfortable
31 May 2022 - 19:35
As winter sets in, you might be wondering if your dogs are warm enough or if it’s too cold to take them for a walk...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.