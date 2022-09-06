×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Jodie, Lasizwe, Nomzamo: best and worst dressed of the week

From red carpets to astro turfs, here are this week's best and worst dressed.

06 September 2022 - 10:44
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September.
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

This week was certainly one to remember. Some of the most important red carpets and sports events took place and no-one was looking to disappoint. Here are some top picks that will certainly be memorable.

BEST

JODIE TURNER-SMITH

The Venice film festival became a fashion playground for Jodie Turner-Smith this past week. Each of her looks were head-turners and embraced a risk.

Some of her best outfits included a multicoloured Christopher John Rogers gown. Perfect for her skin, the dress was paired with a chunky choker and the dramatic train brought all the drama.

She rocked up with a copper hairdo in a denim Balmain gown that helped highlight her curves, and when it came to a modern approach to Hollywood glamour, she opted for a dazzling Gucci gown aptly themed around the look.

LASIZWE

Now this is how you turn heads on a carpet.

Social media kept it simple as the Saftas red carpet correspondent. Lasizwe went for a two-toned suit jacket paired with cropped black pants and matching boots.

While the look could have done better with a glossy heeled sock boot, Lasizwe arrived in a memorable look. Even the bow tie stood out without distracting from his incredible beat and added to the look by creating a number of elements to help the eye travel.

NOMZAMO MBATHA

There were a number of inspirational winners at the Empowering Her Women in Business Awards and Nomzamo in her black gown was a reminder of just how well she rocks effortless glamour looks. From the updo all the way down to her heels, the look shows us how to dress around a strong gown without looking too desperate for a moment.

SERENA WILLIAMS

She may have not had the triumphant exit she would have wanted but Serena is certainly a winner in our eyes. The tennis icon debuted in her first years in unforgettable looks and certainly did the same with her last blast.

It was all about shining bright in her custom Nike 2s, with diamond encrusted swooshes including bling on her dubrés. The embellishments on her tutu skirt and bodice looked to the night sky, which was continued on her hair bejewelled with diamonds.

CANDICE MODISELLE

Another stunner from the Saftas, Candie wowed in this dazzling number from Miss SA favourite Juan William Aria. She also stole hearts in this Cinderella moment from Excelsior Lusso, which really didn't need the nude sheer on her bust that eventually ripped.

WORST

SYDNEY SWEENEY

The Euphoria star is no stranger to rocking up like a superstar but this look is slightly disappointing. Perhaps inspired by the controversy following her family, in particular her grandmother, the aged ensemble doesn't really do anything for her personal style.

We expect these looks from the likes of Diane Keaton and Jodie Foster, a mature women's way of having fun in shorts. Please make fashion fun again, Sydney.

PALESA TEMBE

The unfortunate thing about SA red carpets is the love affair our stars have with wearing dramatic outfits with overwhelming shapes and design elements that don't actually help establish their personal style. They don't echo the elements of their personal brand and ultimately miss the whole point of showing up to red carpets in the first place.

This is the case with stars like Palesa Tembe, who has been able to showcase the incredible craftsmanship of local designers but sometimes, as with this gown from Tomi Creations, misses the mark. The colour of the gown is dated and loses the opportunity to have a youthful flair as the designer has done in the past

There are a lot of elements that were not necessary with this outfit and hopefully we will see much better from both Palesa and Tomi.

