Lil Nas X, Anele Zondo & LL Cool J: Best and worst dressed of the week

Our celebs had fun this weekend and no it's not just the awards they were raking up but the unintentional themes captured in their outfits. From ice princesses to all black-clad Disney villains, the red carpets had one thing in common — drama.
Did they drown trying to show us their drip or did they ascend to the top shelf of the fashion history books? Here's a look at the tops and flops of fashion this week:
BEST
LIL NAS X
When you have broken just about every rule at an award show, what do you do to turn heads? Fashion icon, Lil Nas X blurred boring gender binaries once again in a black sculptural Harris Reed outfit. The insanely large head piece that seemed to be sprouting out of his hair and plumed cage hoop skirt brought all the drama, best paired with leather trousers that have cemented this look as his own. Good luck to any brave stylist who sources these pieces for their stars, it is unlikely that they will have rocked it any better than him.
ANELE ZONDO
You simply cannot wear Otiz Seflo without turning heads. While others may have had their feathers ruffled by the dazzling dress, the look has a similar effect to its possible reference by Lil Kim. While most local gowns make the sculptural details the main attraction, this look by the star focuses on her body instead while still featuring this eye-catching detail.
Her icy-coloured wig complements the diamonds dripping from her shoulder to her exposed boob as well as her blinged-out platform heels, this certainly makes Anele Zondo one to watch.
ENHLE MBALI MLOTSHWA
As a designer, Enhle Mbali has an eye for style. This Kim Kardashian-esque look takes a fun spin on the latter reality star's penchant for Balenciaga jumpsuits.
While the Samas are a formal affair, Enhle spices up in the bright orange colour. The dress could have done without the mesh, opting for a corseted back to create reinforcements or matching leather straps with two large studs on each one to reinforce the details on the dress and gloves.
HONOURABLE MENTION
DJ CLEO
DJ Cleo's actual outfit leaves very little to be desired. However, rocking up on the red carpet on a motorbike was a reminder of why red carpets matter in the first place. Loxion Kulca's Ole Ledimo has his own fashion stable, House of Ole, which he could have tapped as a fellow bike enthusiast.
He could have also committed to the look with biking boots and rugged denims but the effort of creating memorable pop culture moments is appreciated.
WORST
MONET X CHANGE
The drag superstar has often wowed fans of RuPaul's Drag Race and their career outside the show with well-thought-out looks that illicit thought-provoking discussions on femininity in the black community.
This flower power look stands out thanks to the double afro buns, but falls short with floral mesh top and orange pants. While these would be fun colours to play with embodying daffodils, Monet's mesh lacks finesse considering the designer has turned stronger looks that complement her skin tone, body and even flair for glamour.
LL COOL J
Fashion icons don't stop being fashion icons but what do we call stars who just aren't imaginative with their red carpet looks?
The best feature coming from the look worn by the king of bucket hats was his signature gold two-finger name ring that matched the piping of his outfit.
While the VMAs are a more relaxed affair the rap superstar could have looked to smaller apparel designers for a suit that meshes formal wear with athleisure. Playing with the different fabrics or prints that have become synonymous with today's trends.
YUNG GRAVY
