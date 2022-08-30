×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Lil Nas X, Anele Zondo & LL Cool J: Best and worst dressed of the week

Are you with team diamonds or team grills? See the top look from this past weekend.

30 August 2022 - 13:00
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Lil Nas X arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, US, August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lil Nas X arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, US, August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Image: EDUARDO MUNOZ

Our celebs had fun this weekend and no it's not just the awards they were raking up but the unintentional themes captured in their outfits. From ice princesses to all black-clad Disney villains, the red carpets had one thing in common — drama.

Did they drown trying to show us their drip or did they ascend to the top shelf of the fashion history books? Here's a look at the tops and flops of fashion this week:

BEST

LIL NAS X

When you have broken just about every rule at an award show, what do you do to turn heads? Fashion icon, Lil Nas X blurred boring gender binaries once again in a black sculptural Harris Reed outfit. The insanely large head piece that seemed to be sprouting out of his hair and plumed cage hoop skirt brought all the drama, best paired with leather trousers that have cemented this look as his own. Good luck to any brave stylist who sources these pieces for their stars, it is unlikely that they will have rocked it any better than him.

ANELE ZONDO

You simply cannot wear Otiz Seflo without turning heads. While others may have had their feathers ruffled by the dazzling dress, the look has a similar effect to its possible reference by Lil Kim. While most local gowns make the sculptural details the main attraction, this look by the star focuses on her body instead while still featuring this eye-catching detail.

Her icy-coloured wig complements the diamonds dripping from her shoulder to her exposed boob as well as her blinged-out platform heels, this certainly makes Anele Zondo one to watch.

ENHLE MBALI MLOTSHWA

As a designer, Enhle Mbali has an eye for style. This Kim Kardashian-esque look takes a fun spin on the latter reality star's penchant for Balenciaga jumpsuits. 

While the Samas are a formal affair, Enhle spices up in the bright orange colour. The dress could have done without the mesh, opting for a corseted back to create reinforcements or matching leather straps with two large studs on each one to reinforce the details on the dress and gloves.

HONOURABLE MENTION

DJ CLEO

DJ Cleo's actual outfit leaves very little to be desired. However, rocking up on the red carpet on a motorbike was a reminder of why red carpets matter in the first place. Loxion Kulca's Ole Ledimo has his own fashion stable, House of Ole, which he could have tapped as a fellow bike enthusiast. 

He could have also committed to the look with biking boots and rugged denims but the effort of creating memorable pop culture moments is appreciated.

WORST

MONET X CHANGE

The drag superstar has often wowed fans of RuPaul's Drag Race and their career outside the show with well-thought-out looks that illicit thought-provoking discussions on femininity in the black community.

This flower power look stands out thanks to the double afro buns, but falls short with floral mesh top and orange pants. While these would be fun colours to play with embodying daffodils, Monet's mesh lacks finesse considering the designer has turned stronger looks that complement her skin tone, body and even flair for glamour.

LL COOL J

Fashion icons don't stop being fashion icons but what do we call stars who just aren't imaginative with their red carpet looks? 

The best feature coming from the look worn by the king of bucket hats was his signature gold two-finger name ring that matched the piping of his outfit. 

While the VMAs are a more relaxed affair the rap superstar could have looked to smaller apparel designers for a suit that meshes formal wear with athleisure. Playing with the different fabrics or prints that have become synonymous with today's trends.

YUNG GRAVY

Dionne Warwick was perplexed by him, award show fans were confused by his presence and many people are still asking who he is. The rapper made headlines for taking Addison Rae's mother out as his date to the VMAs. While there's nothing wrong with going out with the TikTok star's mother, Gravy was as inspired as his rap name. The 70s look leaves very little to be desired. 

The look is a missed opportunity for the star who nobody seems to know and could have remembered without his sugar mama.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Zozi, Anele, Moshe: Best and worst dressed celebs of the week

See which celebrities were red carpet royals and who should head to fashion jail.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Mihlali, DJ Zinhle, Cassper Nyovest: Best and worst-dressed celebs

Are they slaying or being slayed? See how celebs fared in fashion this week.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Enhle, Nomuzi, Tamia: best and worst-dressed of the week

See who took the best-dressed title this week and who we wish had rather stayed at home.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches more than R14m at auction Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Hero's homecoming welcome for new Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri Lifestyle
  3. It’s a Bam world: SA designer named fashion laureate in 2022 project The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. ASPASIA KARRAS | Heads roll in China over textbook’s drawings of ’ugly’ children Lifestyle
  5. Jacob Zuma shows off his kicks Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'When I dance I feel at peace': Talented SA dancer pleads for funding to attend ...
Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet