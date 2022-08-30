Best and worst dressed: MTV Video Music Awards
All the glitz and glam from the event this past weekend.
This year's MTV Video Music Awards may have been eventful, filled with celebrity feuds, historic nominations and inevitable disappointments, but our disillusionment came in the form of fashion. The VMAs, always eager to make a scandal, offered up a bleep-heavy show featuring divisive actor Johnny Depp in its desperate attempt to create an internet buzz.
If it weren’t for Taylor Swift's album announcement many of us would not even know it was on. But we’re not here to discuss the decades-long decline of the MTV VMAs, we’re here for the fashion. So if you want all the drama and small moments of taste, the VMA’s red carpet is for you. From the boring and dated to the fabulously chic, take a look at our best and worst dressed of the night.
BEST
LIZZO
It’s the colour, it’s the styling, it’s the queen ... It’s LIZZO! Not only did she win on the stage, but she won on the red carpet too. Stunning us in this Jean Paul Gaultier gown, she had every person’s attention wherever she walked.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen a gown as voluminous. However, it’s one of the first we got to see it in such a sophisticated and timeless colour. It’s totally giving “vampire royalty” and I’m here for it. This vampy look was topped off with black lipstick, a golden lip ring and bejewelled earrings. Definitely best on the ground.
TAYLOR SWIFT
At first glance this look meant nothing. Yet another naked dress. But this time make it a mini. How boring. But it’s when I took a closer look that I understood and appreciated its beauty. You can’t expect any less from Oscar de la Renta.
It looks as if the jewels can move at any moment and it’s that fluidity that makes this dress so much more interesting than the millions of others we’ve seen. Sadly, my admiration stops there.
The styling feels like an afterthought. The shoes are expected but it’s her makeup and jewellery that has me befuddled. I love her in her signature red lipstick. However, it's her trendy purple eyelid and frightfully outdated drop-earrings that let this look down. I guess the lipstick and earrings would work, a predictable classic. But those pesky purple eyes...
BOB THE DRAG QUEEN
The VMA’s red carpet is not known to be formal. Actually, the many who do wear ball gowns tend to look out of place. So seeing a look that’s smart-casual and stylish is a feat, but we found the one.
Turning heads in this custom-made outfit, Drag Race winner, Bob the Drag Queen, gave us true androgyny. It’s chic, a word that I don’t use often when writing about red carpet fashion, especially this red carpet. This feels more natural than the others. There’s no pomp or drama, it’s understated and tasteful. I would wear this in a heartbeat.
ANITTA
Where there is a Schiaparelli dress there is always a best-dressed moment and superstar Anitta proved no different.
If making history as the first Brazilian to win an award at the VMAs wasn’t enough, she did so with the confidence that is necessary when wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Many celebs seem to allow a Schiaparelli piece to wear them.
Anitta did not let that happen as she rocked this fiery hot number. The heart and vein detailing was not only a fashion moment but represents her love for her home country. It’s truly all in the details and Anitta’s stylist knew to keep things subdued. We love the red eyeshadow and barely-there lipstick. A historic moment in a historic dress.
Congratulations Anitta!
MAYBE
DOVE CAMERON
It’s tough to criticise an outfit that is so impeccably put together. However, this feels a lot more costume than fashion. It’s as if every single trend of the past year threw-up on Dove Cameron and her stylist helped streamline it to perfection.
I’m lost between the two dualities and it makes me wonder if trends are nothing more than costumes. But that’s another topic for another day. Dove's stylist needs a round of applause because there is not a hair out of place, but sometimes having a hair out of place can make the look more exciting and original.
WORST DRESSED
LIL NAS X
One of the big winners of the evening, Lil Nas X came guns blazing in this unoriginal haute couture ensemble. A far cry from the original seen on Iman at this year's Met Gala, Lil Nas X was either paying too-soon-a-tribute to Iman's look or just being his famously kitsch and outlandish self.
A little disappointing compared with last year's Versace lavender tuxedo and cape. However, he did what he does best and has got the internet in a tizzy. I do love that Harris Reed head piece though.
AVRIL LAVIGNE
A full fashion circle has taken place right in front of our very eyes. Miss sk8er-boi herself, a true trendsetter in the mid-aughts should be revelling in the return of her fashion reign. I, for one, have already invested in a pair of cargo pants.
However, I do hope to give the trend a millennial twist. Otherwise I’ll just look as stale and boring as Avril. She may have been the OG but it's always important to update a look. Stick to your roots by all means, but give us something a little more interesting in 2022.
I appreciate the corset-style top but those orange highlights ain’t it. It’s a total snooze-fest. I do hope all these Gen-Zers know who started their latest fashion obsession.
CHLOE BAILEY
As I’ve said before, the VMA’s red carpet is a mishmash of casual wear, costumes and ball gowns. But unlike Lizzo’s gown, Chloe Bailey’s seems a little too severe, a little too costumey and too matronly for wearer and event.
The hair and makeup may be on point but it’s the dress that gives me Dynasty in the '80s. There’s nothing youthful or fresh and those clunky peep-toe heels do not help. The dress is impeccably made and fits Chloe like a glove but it’s so dated for such a young celeb on such a youthful occasion.
LATTO
My looming fear has officially become a reality, Shein-like looks have infiltrated our red carpets. This is not a dig at the designer, Zerina Akers, as Shein probably stole her designs (because that is what Shein does).
It’s just so basic. Maybe I’ve spent too much time online watching “influencers” doing ridiculous (and wasteful) Shein-hauls and now I’ve seen one too many brightly coloured pleather co-ords.
The styling is on point and I do love those shoes but I know if I were to hit the clubs this weekend I would see similar fits.