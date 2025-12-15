Full list of winners: music’s finest honoured at #SAMA31

TshisaLIVE

The 31st annual South African Music Awards (Samas) crowned the crème de la crème of the music industry at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Sunday.

Rapper 25k received his first Sama award after his album Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms got him Best Hip Hop Album, and Thandiswa Mazwai’s fourth studio album, Sankofa, which marked her return after nearly a decade, won her Best African Adult Contemporary Album.

Here’s a full list of winners below:

  • Best Adult Contemporary Album: Melanie ScholtzSeven
  • Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Thandiswa MazwaiSankofa
  • Best Afro Pop Album: Sjava Isibuko (Deluxe)
  • Best Alternative Album: Francis SoulHindsight 2020
  • Best Amapiano Album: Kelvin MomoNtsako
  • Best Classical/Instrumental Album: Derek GripperBallaké Sissoko & Derek Gripper
  • Best Collaboration: Black MotionTakala
  • Best Dance Album: Dlala ThukzinFinally Famous Too
  • Best Engineered Album: Thandiswa MazwaiSankofa
  • Best Gqom Album: Goldmax Play At Your Own Risk
  • Best Hip Hop Album: 25K Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms
  • Best Jazz Album: Peter AuretHope Dies Last
  • Best Maskandi Album: Khuzani Angidlali Nezngane
  • Best Produced Album: Thandiswa MazwaiSankofa
  • Best Produced Music Video: ShekhinahRisk
  • Best R&B/Soul Album: Elaine Stone Cold Heart
  • Best Reggae Album: Luwe Da LionAfter All
  • Best Rock Album: MaxX & Love These Blues Might Get You Too
  • Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Ayanda NtanziAccording to Grace, A One Man Show
  • Best Traditional Music Album: Makhadzi Entertainment Miracle Child (Deluxe)
  • Best Contemporary Music Album: SpoegwolfEindbestemming
  • Remix of the Year: Mpho.WavHlala
  • Rest of Africa Award (South Africans Excluded): Ayra StarrThe Year I Turned 21
  • Best African Indigenous Faith Album: JTG Gospel Choir Morena Re Ya Leboga
  • Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: Takie NdouThe Glory

