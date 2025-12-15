Full list of winners: music’s finest honoured at #SAMA31

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 31st annual South African Music Awards (Samas) crowned the crème de la crème of the music industry at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Sunday.

Rapper 25k received his first Sama award after his album Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms got him Best Hip Hop Album, and Thandiswa Mazwai’s fourth studio album, Sankofa, which marked her return after nearly a decade, won her Best African Adult Contemporary Album.

Here’s a full list of winners below: