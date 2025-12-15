Full list of winners: music’s finest honoured at #SAMA31

The 31st annual South African Music Awards (Samas) crowned the crème de la crème of the music industry at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Sunday.
Rapper 25k received his first Sama award after his album Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms got him Best Hip Hop Album, and Thandiswa Mazwai’s fourth studio album, Sankofa, which marked her return after nearly a decade, won her Best African Adult Contemporary Album.
Here’s a full list of winners below:
- Best Adult Contemporary Album: Melanie Scholtz — Seven
- Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa
- Best Afro Pop Album: Sjava — Isibuko (Deluxe)
- Best Alternative Album: Francis Soul — Hindsight 2020
- Best Amapiano Album: Kelvin Momo — Ntsako
- Best Classical/Instrumental Album: Derek Gripper — Ballaké Sissoko & Derek Gripper
- Best Collaboration: Black Motion — Takala
- Best Dance Album: Dlala Thukzin — Finally Famous Too
- Best Engineered Album: Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa
- Best Gqom Album: Goldmax — Play At Your Own Risk
- Best Hip Hop Album: 25K — Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms
- Best Jazz Album: Peter Auret — Hope Dies Last
- Best Maskandi Album: Khuzani — Angidlali Nezngane
- Best Produced Album: Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa
- Best Produced Music Video: Shekhinah — Risk
- Best R&B/Soul Album: Elaine — Stone Cold Heart
- Best Reggae Album: Luwe Da Lion — After All
- Best Rock Album: MaxX & Love — These Blues Might Get You Too
- Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Ayanda Ntanzi — According to Grace, A One Man Show
- Best Traditional Music Album: Makhadzi Entertainment — Miracle Child (Deluxe)
- Best Contemporary Music Album: Spoegwolf — Eindbestemming
- Remix of the Year: Mpho.Wav — Hlala
- Rest of Africa Award (South Africans Excluded): Ayra Starr — The Year I Turned 21
- Best African Indigenous Faith Album: JTG Gospel Choir — Morena Re Ya Leboga
- Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: Takie Ndou — The Glory
