WATCH | UJ celebrates 20th anniversary with DJ Sbu’s inspiring keynote speech

The University of Johannesburg recently marked a major milestone, its 20th anniversary, with celebrations across its campuses, commemorating two decades of transformation, academic excellence and community impact. The festivities featured a series of events highlighting UJ’s journey from its historic merger beginnings in 2005 to its current standing as a leading university shaping Africa’s future.

A standout moment from the celebrations was the keynote address delivered by Sbusiso ‘DJ Sbu’ Leope, the popular media personality, entrepreneur and UJ alumnus, who motivated learners with powerful words of encouragement. Taking to his social media shortly after the event, DJ Sbu wrote:

“We welcome the @university_of_johannesburg #classof2026. Make the most of your time at UJ, guys! We are proud of you all the best.”

The message quickly gained traction online, with many social media users chiming in. On Instagram, students and alumni flooded the comments with reactions such as: “Loved his speech, very motivating!”, “UJ All The Way proud to be part of this legacy!”, and “DJ Sbu gave us all the energy we needed for the year!” The anniversary reel celebrating his role at the UJ20 festivities also attracted praise under hashtags like #UJ20 and #ProudUJAlumni from followers noting the impact of his words on campus spirit.

The excitement continues on Saturday, as DJ Sbu is set to take part in the Leadership Summit 2026 at Garden Court, Marine Parade. He’s expected to share more insights and motivational guidance with young leaders and summit attendees continuing his role as a prominent voice on youth empowerment.

With alumni like DJ Sbu helping to spark student ambition and pride, UJ’s 20th anniversary celebrations have become more than a milestone, they’re a springboard for future leaders to dream bigger and aim higher.

TimesLIVE