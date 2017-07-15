J'Something to his lady: 'You are my prize'

Mi Casa singer J'Something is the ultimate romantic and the way he gushes over his lady will melt your heart.

J recently took a trip down memory lane to reminisce about his romance with Coco. And after six years together the singer still speaks about his lady as if they are besotted teens.

"My rock. We been doing this dam thing dude! Six years ago this picture was taken!!! My African queen ... my everything! I pray for us daily. Who would've thought we would've come this far? You are my blessing. You are my prize! You are my diamond. You are the sparkle in my eyes," he said.

But guys, where can we find a guy like J?