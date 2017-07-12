WATCH: Bonang slays in 'au naturale' look
12 July 2017 - 15:37
Bonang Matheba is always on point, and this video of her flaunting minimal makeup and natural hair proves that she can slay with or without.
In a video for a fitting which was taken before thethe Durban July weekend, but has only been released now, B modeled for her chosen designers Quiteria & George.
Sporting a cute pom pom that she made from her afro (which we almost never see) and no makeup on, Bonang looked as confident as can be.
We hardly ever see queen B with no makeup on or without a weave but clearly B's slayage knows no rest.
Slay on B!
