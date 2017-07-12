TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Bonang slays in 'au naturale' look

12 July 2017 - 15:37 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba's confidence ensures she slays with or without makeup and weaves.
Image: AART VERRIPS

Bonang Matheba is always on point, and this video of her flaunting minimal makeup and natural hair proves that she can slay with or without.

In a video for a fitting which was taken before thethe Durban July weekend, but has only been released now, B modeled for her chosen designers Quiteria & George. 

Sporting a cute pom pom that she made from her afro (which we almost never see) and no makeup on, Bonang looked as confident as can be. 

We hardly ever see queen B with no makeup on or without a weave but clearly B's slayage knows no rest.

Slay on B!

Yassss 👸🏻 @bonang_m 🌺🌺🌺🌸🌸 ❤️❤️ #thehost #quiteriaandgeorge # 📸 @written_digital_photography

A post shared by Quiteria & George (@quiteria_george) on

