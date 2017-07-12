WATCH: Bonang slays in 'au naturale' look

Bonang Matheba is always on point, and this video of her flaunting minimal makeup and natural hair proves that she can slay with or without.

In a video for a fitting which was taken before thethe Durban July weekend, but has only been released now, B modeled for her chosen designers Quiteria & George.

Sporting a cute pom pom that she made from her afro (which we almost never see) and no makeup on, Bonang looked as confident as can be.