Cassper & Thembisa Mdoda call for Cyril Ramaphosa to take firm action against GBV

Some of South Africa's most famous faces have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop sharing sympathy and promises, and start taking action against the scourge of femicide in the country.

While Mzansi celebrates Women's Month, news of Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Lugalo being stabbed to death, allegedly at the hands of her partner, sent shockwaves across the nation.

TimesLIVE reported that an Eastern Cape man tried to take his own life after allegedly stabbing Kwasa. He is under police guard in Butterworth Hospital in the Eastern Cape until he is discharged and charged with murder.

“It is alleged the suspect was seen chasing [the victim] in the flat [in Butterworth] in which she was residing. It's also alleged the suspect stabbed her. She died at the scene on Monday,” said provincial police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni.

Cassper Nyovest joined the chorus of outrage about Kwasa's death, calling on Ramaphosa to stop talking and start acting against gender-based violence (GBV).

He said the president was always preaching about men needing to be "better", but wondered when "better" would start.

"Mr President! The women and children in our communities are perishing at the hands of men! All we hear is 'we need to do better', but nothing is ever done. It is not getting better! When will this doing better begin?"

Actress Thembisa Mdoda also penned a message to the president, asking for change, not promises.

"Mr President, for Women’s Month, we, as the women in this country, are desperate for change. Not promises, not shock, not sympathy. Change," she said