TshisaLIVE

Cassper: Men must normalise the right behaviour and stop acting like hooligans

28 June 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has a word for all the brothers out there.
Cassper Nyovest has a word for all the brothers out there.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again called for an end to gender-based violence and femicide, claiming that it is time for men to “stop acting like hooligans”.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been vocal about the war against women and children in SA and again expressed his frustration in response to a video of a woman learning to use a gun in self-defence.

The post suggested that women should “normalise” learning to wield a weapon to protect themselves.

Cassper disagreed and said it should be men who change their behaviour.

“Men must normalise the right behaviour and stop acting like hooligans. Killing, beating and raping women and kids is wack. That's some bull cr*p and it needs to stop today!” he added.

Cassper’s comments come just days after he recounted his own experience of a woman being frightened of him.

In a video posted to Twitter, Cassper explained that he was out jogging when he approached a lady running in front of him. The closer he got, the more she looked back and then crossed the street.

He tried to crack a joke about “it not being easy” in SA, but she didn’t laugh.

“She paused and that's when she realised it was me. She seemed relieved and said, 'Yoh, Cassper I didn't see it was you. You know us women in SA are not safe'.

“It reminded me that years ago we were marching for Karabo [Mokoena] and all the women who have been killed by men. I didn't know that later I would be reading about Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo.

“We are back here as a country. We constantly forget that women and children aren't safe in our country. As men, we need to do better.” 

MORE

Cassper Nyovest on femicide: As men, we need to do better

Cassper Nyovest's recent encounter with a woman while jogging highlights the fear with which South African women live.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Buhlebendalo Mda on living in fear of men in SA: 'We are so scared of you'

Buhle recently freaked out when a male fan tried to show her love. She explains why
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Skeem Saam's Mogau Motlhatswi weighs in on #MenAreTrash vs #NotAllMen

"All I ask is that you remind the good black men around your that you know they are not the predators."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Prince Kaybee challenges young boys to change: Toxic masculinity is a virus

Kaybee says men need to start dealing with the man in the mirror
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Atandwa Kani’s open letter to racist white people: 'We can only take so much' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small's new album has the streets screaming 'Open outside, Mr Pres, we ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Bring the coins! Zodwa Wabantu pic to be auctioned for R150k TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X