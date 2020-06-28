Cassper: Men must normalise the right behaviour and stop acting like hooligans
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again called for an end to gender-based violence and femicide, claiming that it is time for men to “stop acting like hooligans”.
The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been vocal about the war against women and children in SA and again expressed his frustration in response to a video of a woman learning to use a gun in self-defence.
The post suggested that women should “normalise” learning to wield a weapon to protect themselves.
Cassper disagreed and said it should be men who change their behaviour.
“Men must normalise the right behaviour and stop acting like hooligans. Killing, beating and raping women and kids is wack. That's some bull cr*p and it needs to stop today!” he added.
No, Men must normalize the right behavior and stop acting like hooligans. Killing, beating and raping women and kids is wack. That's some bull crap and it needs to stop today!!!! https://t.co/U7d502ynmG— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 21, 2020
Cassper’s comments come just days after he recounted his own experience of a woman being frightened of him.
In a video posted to Twitter, Cassper explained that he was out jogging when he approached a lady running in front of him. The closer he got, the more she looked back and then crossed the street.
He tried to crack a joke about “it not being easy” in SA, but she didn’t laugh.
“She paused and that's when she realised it was me. She seemed relieved and said, 'Yoh, Cassper I didn't see it was you. You know us women in SA are not safe'.
“It reminded me that years ago we were marching for Karabo [Mokoena] and all the women who have been killed by men. I didn't know that later I would be reading about Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo.
“We are back here as a country. We constantly forget that women and children aren't safe in our country. As men, we need to do better.”