Cassper: Men must normalise the right behaviour and stop acting like hooligans

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again called for an end to gender-based violence and femicide, claiming that it is time for men to “stop acting like hooligans”.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been vocal about the war against women and children in SA and again expressed his frustration in response to a video of a woman learning to use a gun in self-defence.

The post suggested that women should “normalise” learning to wield a weapon to protect themselves.

Cassper disagreed and said it should be men who change their behaviour.

“Men must normalise the right behaviour and stop acting like hooligans. Killing, beating and raping women and kids is wack. That's some bull cr*p and it needs to stop today!” he added.