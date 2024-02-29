TshisaLIVE

'I am cautiously optimistic' — AKA's father Tony Forbes on suspects appearing in court

'It's the start to get closer to the truth to find out who is behind all of this'

29 February 2024 - 15:30
Joy Mphande Journalist
AKA's father Tony Forbes was present at the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday listening to proceedings. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Five of the seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of rapper AKA and his friend Tibz appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead with his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023.

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, was in court listening to the proceedings.

“It is difficult for all of us. Not only the Forbes family [but also] the Motsoane family, extended family. For all of us,” he told media. 

While he was not certain the mastermind was among the suspects, he declined to speculate.

He was grateful to see progress despite further investigations being under way. 

“We are here today [Thursday] and I am cautiously optimistic. With the seven suspects in custody and starting court proceedings, for me, it is the start of the next stage. It's the start to get closer to the truth, to find out who is behind all of this, but it is an important step we still have to go through. We are still only at the bottom of the pyramid.”

When asked how AKA's daughter Kairo was coping with his death, Tony said: “I don't think she really understands. For her, she continues to struggle. So we haven't really discussed it as a family with Kairo.”  

MORE:

