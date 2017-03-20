 Falling tree kills at least 18 at Ghana waterfall - Times LIVE
   
Mon Mar 20 13:55:24 SAST 2017

Falling tree kills at least 18 at Ghana waterfall

Reuters | 2017-03-20 12:57:44.0

Image by: @Accra1005fm via Twitter

At least 18 people were killed when a large tree fell into the pool they were bathing in at the base of a waterfall in Ghana, crushing people enjoying a day out at a popular beauty spot, police said.

The waterfall, near the town of Kintampo, was busy with weekend daytrippers, many of them students, when the freak accident struck on Sunday.

A further 20 people were being treated in hospital, Desmond Owusu Boampong, a local police commander, told Reuters.

