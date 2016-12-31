Dead! 10 celebs Ntsiki Mazwai shaded...HARD!

From questioning Minnie Dlamini's intelligence to poking fun at Cassper's pubic hairs, Ntsiki was never far from the conversation this year.

We look back at 10 celebs she shaded over the last 12 months.

Lorna Maseko

When TV personality Lorna Maseko took to Twitter to defend a pastor accused of making racist comments at the Rivers Church in Johannesburg in June, the last thing she expected was to be accused by Ntsiki of only getting support from the church because she was "assimilating whiteness".

maybe coz youre actually BRILLIANT at assimulating whiteness???? Just the kinda good black they like vele. *shrugs https://t.co/5QtYsVV1DQ — Daughter Of The Soil (@ntsikimazwai) June 29, 2016

Caster Semenya

Caster made headlines in October when she shaded the Fees Must Fall student movement during an interview with Sowetan, claiming that students were "wasting their time". Her comments caused outrage online, including from Ntsiki who called the athlete's comments "selfish and reckless".

Cassper Nyovest

Round 1: When Cassper took to popular US radio show Sway in the Morning and told the world that he had always idolised America, Ntsiki hit back by saying that his comments made her embarrassed to be called a South African .

Round 2: When Cassper uploaded a bathroom selfie to flex his progress in the gym, Ntsiki poked fun at his pubic hair using a word play on his upcoming Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert.

Cassper trying to fill up the stadium kamashishi boya — Daughter Of The Soil (@ntsikimazwai) September 7, 2016

Minnie Dlamini

Ntsiki may have THE BIGGEST crush on Minnie Dlamini. But there's just one little flaw.

I will always love Minnie Dlamini.....just wish she would read more I like girls who sound smart. — Daughter Of The Soil (@ntsikimazwai) January 7, 2016

Anele Mdoda

2016 saw Anele Mdoda become the talk show queen of Mzansi, but Ntsiki wasn't impressed by the way Anele apparently always hogs the limelight.

On real talk....too many times we hear more abt aneles personal life than her guests....her producers need to tell her its not about her — Daughter Of The Soil (@ntsikimazwai) November 2, 2016

Shes like a child who constantly wants attention.... — Daughter Of The Soil (@ntsikimazwai) November 2, 2016

Pearl Thusi

When Pearl Thusi's highly-anticipated debut on US drama series Quantico fell on the same day as Ma Winnie Mandela's birthday, Ntsiki had to remind us all of priorities.

Gareth Cliff

Talking to Gareth Cliff on his CliffCentral radio show, only days after news that he had been fired as a judge on Idols SA (only to later be reinstated by a court decision) for comments he made about the Penny Sparrow racism fiasco, Ntsiki told Gareth that she was glad he had got fired.

"I think you are a product of socialisation. And you're not the only one, you represent the white male face because you are in the forefront. I think you got a lot of backlash for something that should have been put to Penny Sparrow. This experience should sensitise you. And I'm happy that you got fired," she said.

Fikile Mbalula

In an interview with Anele Mdoda in October, Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula opened up about his affair with model, Joyce Omphemetse Molamu.

"This thing was a one-night stand, and it happened just like that. It so happens that I regret that," he said.

Clearly, Ntsiki wasn't impressed

This "thing" sies this man is soooooo disgusting. Why is he even in government. He is a stupid buffoon. https://t.co/KaOWNdneSl — Daughter Of The Soil (@ntsikimazwai) November 17, 2016

Buhle Mkhize

US-based fashionista Buhle Mkhize has been causing all kinds of heat with her social media nude pictures and Ntsiki was not impressed. In a series of tweets she labelled Buhle "the gift which keeps giving" and said that she seemed lonely. She went on to slam role models who looked for attention by always taking their clothes off.

Bonang

Following reports that Bonang's boyfriend AKA had been involved in altercations with event organisers and fans, Ntsiki took to Twitter to question Bonang's choice of men.

"I just saw the video of AKA in a brawl....wow Bonang....I don't know how you date such guuurl....," Ntsiki tweeted, before adding: "Mara Bonang like trashy guys kodwa....."

On Bonangs application form her boyfriends have to tick next to the question :r u violent? But asikholapho — Daughter Of The Soil (@ntsikimazwai) September 27, 2016

Ntsiki later took to Twitter to claim that Bonang had sent her a threatening email. But Bonang denied this claim.