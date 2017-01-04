 Double bonanza! Boity and her hot mamma on the beach - Times LIVE
   
Double bonanza! Boity and her hot mamma on the beach

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-04 12:49:33.0
Boity and her mom on a family vaycay
Image by: Boity Thulo Instagram

Yoh! But guys. As if Boity sharing pictures of herself in a bikini isn't hot enough, then you're in for a January treat.

The TV star posted her last picture for 2016 and it was a snap of herself with her mom on the beach... looking banging!

"Last Picture of 2016...I'm entering the New Year with this amazing woman by my side. Thank you so much for being my mother, my best friend and my biggest fan. You are truly one of a kind. "

A photo posted by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

Modiehi Thulo often accompanies Boity to red carpet events. And if there's any doubt about where the Club 808 presenter gets her looks from, search no further.

 

A photo posted by Mod (@modiehithulo) on

