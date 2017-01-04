Double bonanza! Boity and her hot mamma on the beach

The TV star posted her last picture for 2016 and it was a snap of herself with her mom on the beach... looking banging!

"Last Picture of 2016...I'm entering the New Year with this amazing woman by my side. Thank you so much for being my mother, my best friend and my biggest fan. You are truly one of a kind. "

A photo posted by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:56pm PST

Modiehi Thulo often accompanies Boity to red carpet events. And if there's any doubt about where the Club 808 presenter gets her looks from, search no further.