Jub Jub released on parole - Kelly Khumalo posts snaps of her family vaycay

Kelly, her two children and her sister were in Durban and the singer made sure to keep her fans updated on their holiday time.

Kelly has remained mum on news of her ex boyfriends release. She released a statement where she said that her private life was private and would be dealt with in a private manner.

But insiders close to the star have told TshisaLIVE that Kelly and Jub Jub have had no contact since his incarceration and he has made no effort to have a relationship with their child.

Although she had previously said she would get a restraining order against Jub Jub, an insider told TshisaLIVE that should the law declare Jub Jub can have access to his child, then Kelly would follow the legal process.

Jub Jub and Themba Tshabalala were found guilty of culpable homicide after crashing their cars into a group of school children in 2010. Four children were killed and two were left brain damaged.

For now though, it's really just family time with #TheKhumalos.