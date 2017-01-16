Sbahle rumoured to replace Minnie on Soccerzone - Twitter goes crazy

After four years of presenting the sports show, Minnie shocked fans in November last year, when she announced her resignation.

Although TV presenter Vaylen Kirtley has been co-presenting the show in the interim, a permanent replacement has not yet been announced.

So when a Sunday World report that claimed Sbahle is apparently "being groomed" to replace Mzansi's 'it' girl, Twitter wasted no time in poking fun at the situation.

Twitter users took aim at Sbahle questioning her presenting experience and dragged her romance with soccer star Itumeleng Khune into the mix.

This saw Sbahle top the Twitter trends list for more than 24 hours.

Before we know it Queen Twerk,or Pulane will be on #SoccerZone cos our Female Sport Journalists don't have great future behind them #Sbahle — UncapturedBlackMind (@David_Nifty) January 15, 2017

Eish! #Sbahle on #Soccerzone?! What a sexy quandary to have this year...Shifty & dubious soccer knowledge vs that booty & thighs! pic.twitter.com/lyFR5IsfQG — Lord Mischief (@crazy_major) January 15, 2017

In the midst of the frenzy Sbahle took to Twitter to comment on the reports.

A whole front page Kudlaliwe ngani shame! ‍♀️ https://t.co/lpkpNGoSyI — FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) January 15, 2017