Sbahle rumoured to replace Minnie on Soccerzone - Twitter goes crazy

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-16 08:15:31.0
Twitter pokes fun at reports that Sbahle is set to replace Minnie Dlamini on SoccerZone.
Image by: Via Sbahle's Instagram

Twitter was set alight on Sunday after reports emerged claiming that fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane was apparently "being groomed" to replace Minnie Dlamini on SoccerZone.

After four years of presenting the sports show, Minnie shocked fans in November last year, when she announced her resignation.

Although TV presenter Vaylen Kirtley has been co-presenting the show in the interim, a permanent replacement has not yet been announced.

So when a Sunday World report that claimed Sbahle is apparently "being groomed" to replace Mzansi's 'it' girl, Twitter wasted no time in poking fun at the situation.

Twitter users took aim at Sbahle questioning her presenting experience and dragged her romance with soccer star Itumeleng Khune into the mix.

This saw Sbahle top the Twitter trends list for more than 24 hours.

In the midst of the frenzy Sbahle took to Twitter to comment on the reports.

