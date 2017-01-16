 WATCH: This little white boy totally rocks singing Wololo - Times LIVE
   
Mon Jan 16 10:18:02 SAST 2017

WATCH: This little white boy totally rocks singing Wololo

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-16
Babes Wodumo's music breaks boundaries.
Image by: Babes Wodumo Instagram

A video of a young boy singing Babes Wodumo's hit tack Wololo proves that it's indeed the national anthem.

The video of the cute boy, who also imitates Babes' dance moves was shared on social media by her rumoured boyfriend, Mamphintsha.

It's the cutest thing you will see today.

 

If anyone knows this little boy or has any leads please email TMGEntertainmentTeam@timesmedia.co.za

