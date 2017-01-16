WATCH: This little white boy totally rocks singing Wololo
A video of a young boy singing Babes Wodumo's hit tack Wololo proves that it's indeed the national anthem.
The video of the cute boy, who also imitates Babes' dance moves was shared on social media by her rumoured boyfriend, Mamphintsha.
It's the cutest thing you will see today.
If anyone knows this little boy or has any leads please email TMGEntertainmentTeam@timesmedia.co.za
