Steve Hofmeyr 'willing' to perform at Trump inauguration

As the list of international musicians who have pulled out of or refuse to perform at Donald Trump's upcoming US presidential inauguration grows, South African music icon Steve Hofmeyr has said he would be willing to step in and perform.

Hofmeyr told TshisaLIVE he was a fan of Trump and would perform at the US presidential inauguration this weekend if asked.

"I may also be the only artist in the galaxy willing to perform at his (Trump) inauguration," Hofmeyr said.

Hofmeyr's comment comes after the artist said he would be "honoured" to represent a group who have called on him to meet with Trump over what they call a "white genocide" in South Africa. The musicians claims the crowdfunding initiative has so far raised over R20,000 to help fund the meeting.

It also comes hours after Reuters reported that another musical act, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, had bowed to public pressure and backed out of performing at an inauguration gala event.

The band's withdrawal came several days after US Broadway star Jennifer Holliday announced that she was pulling out of an inauguration celebration.

The performers join a long list of performers including Elton John, rapper Ice T and The Dixie Chicks, who have publicly refused to perform at inauguration events.

Speaking to BBC late last year, US musician John Legend offered an explanation for why so many artists were pulling out.

"Creative people tend to reject bigotry and hate. We tend to be more liberal-minded. When we see somebody that's preaching division and hate and bigotry, it's unlikely he'll get a lot of creative people that want to be associated with him," he said.