WATCH: Date My Family's Mdu is Mr Steal Your Girl in new music video

Mdu caused a social media storm earlier this month when Twitter fans mocked his "fake" accent and punched holes in his life story, after he appeared on Mzansi Magic's popular TV reality show, Date My Family.

Mdu trended for several days as fans created memes and jokes about him.

Mdu responded to his critics through a series of YouTube video and is now determined to shake off the image Twitter users cast on him by appearing in a new music video for Dr Malinga's hit track Uyalivuselela.

The video was released on Friday and features Mdu as a young man romancing his girlfriend.

Just look at him go!

Dr Malinga told TshisaLIVE recently that he had seen Mdu's efforts to find love on Date My Family and thought that he would be the perfect fit for his new music video.

"It is not only because he was trending. It was because so many people saw him as a charmer boy. My latest single Uyalivuselela is a love song and I thought he fitted the profile of a lover boy,'" Malinga said.

Check out the full video below.