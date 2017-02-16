Florence Masebe reflects on how floods destroyed her house
As the nation is on high alert awaiting the impact of cyclone Dineo, actress Florence Masebe reflected on the flash floods left her house in ruins.
Three months ago the actress was forced out of her house and she said that it's been a difficult time dealing with the reconstruction needed.
The actress highlighted the lesson learned through out the whole ordeal as understanding grace and implied that the floods lead to her new beginnings.
"How you journey through life and gracefully power through storms is a true inspiration and reflection of the strong woman you are," one of her followers said.
