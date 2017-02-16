 Florence Masebe reflects on how floods destroyed her house - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Thu Feb 16 14:22:30 SAST 2017

Wayde van Niekerk hangs out with #SaltBae

Florence Masebe reflects on how floods destroyed her house

Chrizelda Kekana | 2017-02-16 13:50:20.0
Florence Masebe reflects on the flash floods that forced her out of her home.

As the nation is on high alert awaiting the impact of cyclone Dineo, actress Florence Masebe reflected on the flash floods left her house in ruins.

Save & Share

Related News

Three months ago the actress was forced out of her house and she said that it's been a difficult time dealing with the reconstruction needed.

The actress highlighted the lesson learned through out the whole ordeal as understanding grace and implied that the floods lead to her new beginnings.

"How you journey through life and gracefully power through storms is a true inspiration and reflection of the strong woman you are," one of her followers said.

A post shared by Florence Masebe (@flomasebe) on

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X