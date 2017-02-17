Mass exodus? Fifi Cooper, A-Reece and B3nchmarq announce 'exit' from Ambitiouz
We're not sure if it was an early April Fools' joke but several of Ambitiouz Entertainment's top artists have apparently left the label to pursue other projects.
Twitter was abuzz on Friday afternoon after musicians, A-Reece, Fifi Cooper and B3nchmarq all took to social media to announce that they had left the label.
To The TamatiGang ; The fans! We would like to say that we're no longer a part of #AmbitiouzEnt as of now moving forward.— B3nchMarQ #JANGA (@B3nchMarQ) February 17, 2017
Yoh listen, note that I am no longer an @Ambitiouz_Ent artist. It's been good but all good… https://t.co/NptaoNM4B7— #Phambili (@FifiCooperFans) February 17, 2017
In a series of tweets, Fifi thanked her fans for their support and used the opportunity to announce that she would soon be starting her own record label.
Decided to start my new label #MoCooperRecords #AmbitiousEntertainment— #Phambili (@FifiCooperFans) February 17, 2017
The kid is wiser now ... #AmbitiousEntertainment @Ambitiouz_Ent— #Phambili (@FifiCooperFans) February 17, 2017
Hip-hop group B3nchmarq also thanked their fans and said they wanted to pursue "greater opportunities".
"We're currently pushing ourselves ten times harder to keep the consistency going by working on new content for all our loyal followers," the group added.
A-Reece released a similar statement but hinted at a possible feud with the label.
AKA is so right. https://t.co/mSDg4ObLs8— A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) February 17, 2017
nominated for two Metro Awards for the first time ever in my life.This game's shady man this might be my last time too. BUT I GOT Y'ALL
— A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) February 17, 2017
Attempts to contact Ambitiouz Entertainment for confirmation of the departures were unsuccessful.
