Fri Feb 17 14:32:34 SAST 2017

Mass exodus? Fifi Cooper, A-Reece and B3nchmarq announce 'exit' from Ambitiouz

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-17 13:32:17.0
Rapper Fifi Cooper has apparently left her record label.

We're not sure if it was an early April Fools' joke but several of Ambitiouz Entertainment's top artists have apparently left the label to pursue other projects.

Twitter was abuzz on Friday afternoon after musicians, A-Reece, Fifi Cooper and B3nchmarq all took to social media to announce that they had left the label.

reece.PNG 

In a series of tweets, Fifi thanked her fans for their support and used the opportunity to announce that she would soon be starting her own record label.

Hip-hop group B3nchmarq also thanked their fans and said they wanted to pursue "greater opportunities".

"We're currently pushing ourselves ten times harder to keep the consistency going by working on new content for all our loyal followers," the group added.

A-Reece released a similar statement but hinted at a possible feud with the label.

a reece.PNG 

Attempts to contact Ambitiouz Entertainment for confirmation of the departures were unsuccessful.

