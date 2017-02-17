Mass exodus? Fifi Cooper, A-Reece and B3nchmarq announce 'exit' from Ambitiouz

Twitter was abuzz on Friday afternoon after musicians, A-Reece, Fifi Cooper and B3nchmarq all took to social media to announce that they had left the label.

To The TamatiGang ; The fans! We would like to say that we're no longer a part of #AmbitiouzEnt as of now moving forward. — B3nchMarQ #JANGA (@B3nchMarQ) February 17, 2017

Yoh listen, note that I am no longer an @Ambitiouz_Ent artist. It's been good but all good… https://t.co/NptaoNM4B7 — #Phambili (@FifiCooperFans) February 17, 2017

In a series of tweets, Fifi thanked her fans for their support and used the opportunity to announce that she would soon be starting her own record label.

Hip-hop group B3nchmarq also thanked their fans and said they wanted to pursue "greater opportunities".

"We're currently pushing ourselves ten times harder to keep the consistency going by working on new content for all our loyal followers," the group added.

A-Reece released a similar statement but hinted at a possible feud with the label.

nominated for two Metro Awards for the first time ever in my life.This game's shady man this might be my last time too. BUT I GOT Y'ALL — A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) February 17, 2017

Attempts to contact Ambitiouz Entertainment for confirmation of the departures were unsuccessful.