It's on again! AKA and Bonang back together after shortest split
This has got to be the shortest split ever! Not even 24 hours after AKA announced that he and Bonang had split, they've kissed and made up.
Like all lovers they just had a tiff, AKA has said on Twitter.
You know maybe AKA wanted to hang with the boys and B wanted to watch movies. Maybe next time they'll keep the tiff behind closed doors?
I love you @bonang_m ... I'm just a bit crazy & intense .... I'm sorry baby. We good.— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2017
AKA had Twitter in a complete frenzy on Friday afternoon with mixed views on the 'split' because this isn't the first time this happened.
Ya so what. Couples fight. Get over it. Life goes on.— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2017
A similar scenario played out last year with the rapper even deleting all Bonang's pictures off social media.
