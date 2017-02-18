 It's on again! AKA and Bonang back together after shortest split - Times LIVE
   
Sat Feb 18 16:19:35 SAST 2017

Dang! Serena Williams in Sports Illustrated is everything

It's on again! AKA and Bonang back together after shortest split

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-18 15:37:38.0
AKA and Bonang are back together after 'split' announcement.
Image by: Via Bonang Instagram

This has got to be the shortest split ever! Not even 24 hours after AKA announced that he and Bonang had split, they've kissed and made up.

Like all lovers they just had a tiff, AKA has said on Twitter.

You know maybe AKA wanted to hang with the boys and B wanted to watch movies. Maybe next time they'll keep the tiff behind closed doors?

AKA had Twitter in a complete frenzy on Friday afternoon with mixed views on the 'split' because this isn't the first time this happened.

A similar scenario played out last year with the rapper even deleting all Bonang's pictures off social media.

