Family: It was Joost's decision to be taken off the ventilator

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-20 09:00:11.0
Joost said he wanted to go home
Image by: Amor Vittone Facebook

The family of Joost van der Westhuizen have detailed his final moments in an interview with YOU magazine, explaining that it was the rugby legend's decision to have life support machines removed.

Joost died on February 6 after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2011.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and died two days later in his own home.

"He told me, 'I'm tired now, I want to go home (to heaven),' " his brother Pieter told YOU.

His family arranged that a bed be moved into the living room at his house and photos of his children were brought down from his room.

Joost died with his brother Pieter and father Gustav by his side.

It's understood that his children and estranged wife Amor got a chance to say goodbye before he died.

A public memorial was held for the former Springbok at Loftus Versveld on February 10.

