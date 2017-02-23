IN MEMES: Have you seen a person more confused that Papa Penny's designer?
Reality TV star Papa Penny keeps cementing his trend setting status every Wednesday... You don't have to believe us, the Twitter reaction says it all.
Last week Papa Penny left Twitter in stitches, when he said that he did not have to buy his wife flowers, because he was the original flower.
On Wednesday tweeps took notes on Tsonga traditions as Papa Penny gave lessons on Lobola, welcoming the bride ceremonies and spiritual energies.
But you know by now, Papa Penny's teachings always have that extra "thing". During his design briefing Papa Penny painted a picture of the final outfit using phrases such as "chicken fly" and "spiritual diamonds".
The reaction on his designer's face was priceless. It set off a chain reaction on Twitter, here are some of our favourite reactions:
Papa Penny explains what can only be described as a form of new age spirituality to a very confused-looking designer. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/e5zvMiVaIM— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) February 22, 2017
The designer when Papa is explaining #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/0gPwb5lcDu— Mpho (@Mpho_21) February 22, 2017
When #PapaPenny was talking about the spiritual bling, his designer was like pic.twitter.com/H5fI35I6aq— GIFTED (@nyikogifted) February 22, 2017
Lol Papa Penny is so creative yong! Young men please take notes. #PapaPennyAhee— Thenjiwe Masesi (@thenjimase) February 22, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee you learn something new everyday really lol I didn't knw that chicken feathers were actually called chicken fly pic.twitter.com/pCO9Ut1bow— Kagiso Modiba (@kagisomodiba_km) February 22, 2017
