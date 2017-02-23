 IN MEMES: Have you seen a person more confused that Papa Penny's designer? - Times LIVE
   
Thu Feb 23 14:38:02 SAST 2017

IN MEMES: Have you seen a person more confused that Papa Penny's designer?

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-23 13:36:12.0
Papa Penny is a well of wisdom.
Image by: Instagram

Reality TV star Papa Penny keeps cementing his trend setting status every Wednesday... You don't have to believe us, the Twitter reaction says it all.

Last week Papa Penny left Twitter in stitches, when he said that he did not have to buy his wife flowers, because he was the original flower.

On Wednesday tweeps took notes on Tsonga traditions as Papa Penny gave lessons on Lobola, welcoming the bride ceremonies and spiritual energies.

But you know by now, Papa Penny's teachings always have that extra "thing". During his design briefing Papa Penny painted a picture of the final outfit using phrases such as "chicken fly" and "spiritual diamonds".

The reaction on his designer's face was priceless. It set off a chain reaction on Twitter, here are some of our favourite reactions:

