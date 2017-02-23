Opinion: AKA and Bonang's perilous cry wolf game will come back to haunt them

Y'all doubted it from the moment that AKA used Twitter instead of WhatsApp to air his dirty laundry "confirming" that he and Bonang Matheba had "split."

It wasn't an unusual move on the part of the musician as he's had public slinging matches with his ex, his rivals, his haters... anyone who he decides to take aim at, really. The point is that we know that he wasn't allowed to see his kid because of his strained relationship with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle. That things were tense between himself and his mom. That he and Bonang have 'split' before (remember how they deleted all their pictures off Instagram?) only to reconcile. And breaking up on social media certainly isn't new. Two words: Slikour. Bonang.

A 2016 breakup

So there was really no reason to doubt that they had split, since we're all part of that group chat regardless. And yet there was doubt. Almost immediately fans called bs on the 'breakup' saying B and AKA were huddled together giggling at your expense.

In some cases, that was right. There were people who believed it. There were genuinely fans who were upset by the news and offered their condolences.

Now the Supa Mega has proudly boasted about the fact that it was a con. He lied. It was all a game, he says.

"I worked backwards from there. We planned all the tweets from Friday up until the gift on Monday, and eventually the release. Like I said, I asked her to trust that it would work out and it did," he told The Plug Mag.

Who's conning who?

But what do we believe? How do we know that this isn't the stunt? AKA took shots at the press in his explanation, saying that "I knew that a lot of journalists would just take anything we tweeted as gospel and not really do any proper investigating. We knew people would do our job for us." And he's right. Most media houses probably did just run with his tweets. Why wouldn't they? He's had full blowouts before. What he failed to address was the fact that some did investigate further and did make contact. The standard response was "please send an email" or cutting of calls.

In the meantime while AKA wants us now to believe that it was all a stunt, people in both his and Bonang's camp are adamant that there was a fight. That Bonang flew back to Joburg after the incident and was preparing for the onslaught of questions. That after they made-up, just like they have before, B kinda had egg on her face and so a plan was hatched to make it seem like it was all a stunt.

Of course, AKA will deny this. But he also told you he didn't slap Cassper and was breaking up with Bonang. So...

AKA claims the he planned the entire split days before it happened, right up until the buying of the expensive bag. He left it all to the last minute though. The Gucci store in Sandton confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he only bought the bag on Monday, the day he gave it to Bonang, without any prior notice.

Cutting that "plan" a little fine, eh?

But why should we believe him?

See, this isn't the first time AKA has openly lied about something only to backtrack later.

Last year Cassper Nyovest claimed that AKA had slapped him at a club. Later it was reported that AKA got into a physical altercation at another club.

Eventually AKA admitted that he had lied about Cassper and he had slapped him but denied the physical altercation at the club.

Riiiight.

At the same time, AKA was more than happy to throw shade at Cassper and Boity when they announced that they were dating as part of a pr campaign for a clothing company.

The couple got backlash for using their romance in a pr opportunity and AKA's sub-tweets on the couple being "sad" didn't go unseen.

B was in on the lie

For someone is who all about her brand and is even releasing a book on it later this year, for Bonang to deceive her fans is a pretty big risk. Her MO is to stay out of the drama and she'll strategically reply here or there. Everything is calculated.

When we called DNA Architects, her pr team, the company wouldn't confirm that she was part of the stunt.

We were told to speak to AKA's "people" as DNA "has no knowledge of what happened."

Apparently AKA speaks on behalf of Bonang now.

AKA made mention of the fact that Bonang is an ambassador for Revlon and she's involved in a love campaign.

"Yes, she has a big contract with Revlon for instance. Her whole campaign is about “LOVE” so it was a calculated risk. Like I said, I asked her to trust that it would work out and it did. I was never worried on my side because I don’t really care what people think or what they say, because they’ve said everything there is to say already."

Yo, Revlon. Does that hurt ya or nah?

So do they seriously give zero fucks and in the words of AKA all the haters (you calling him out on being a liar) must just eat shit...

No, really. That's what he thinks.

