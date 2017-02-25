Khanyi Mbau is a dream in this pink dress
Khanyi Mbau was a vision on the black carpet at the Metro FM Awards. The TV presenter and radio personality looked like a princess in her pink gown.
She later changed into several outfits while interviewing the winners of each category. And damn, she gave us all the feels.
Khanyi Mbau saw my tweet... Imma slide in that DM soon :D :D but she's hella fame— IG:@maxwelltizzy (@Maxwell_Tizzy) February 25, 2017
Khanyi Mbau's thigh y'all #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/zuuHACcRON— Bumblebee (@Nori_Bukani) February 25, 2017
Khanyi Mbau is such a yesses— maGcuma.Jola (@Yanele_N) February 25, 2017
If I don't have those Khanyi Mbau inches by the end of this year I'm gonna fight myself— sni says (@snimhlng) February 25, 2017
