Kwesta confirms his engagement at #MMA16
Kwesta has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he is engaged!
The musician arrived on the black carpet at the Metro FM Awards with a mystery woman on his arm.
Kwesta has confirmed that he is engaged.
"I respect her and want to keep her out of the spotlight."
Although he wouldn't give us details, he did say that he loved his mystery mrs.
Congrats!
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
SLAY! Khanyi Mbau goes nude for Previdar cover
-
-
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Zahara's wedding 'on hold' for the moment
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.