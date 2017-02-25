 Kwesta confirms his engagement at #MMA16 - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sat Feb 25 21:19:44 SAST 2017

Khanyi Mbau is a dream in this pink dress

Kwesta confirms his engagement at #MMA16

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-25 20:02:51.0
Kwesta is locked down
Image by: Instagram

Kwesta has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he is engaged!

Save & Share

Related News

The musician arrived on the black carpet at the Metro FM Awards with a mystery woman on his arm.

Kwesta has confirmed that he is engaged.

"I respect her and want to keep her out of the spotlight."

Although he wouldn't give us details, he did say that he loved his mystery mrs.

Congrats!

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X