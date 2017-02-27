Jub Jub going to detail prison life in new album - reports

Ndikhokhele is the first song on which Jub Jub and the Jaziel brothers worked together. It was followed by Phind'ukhulume and brought the unique sounds of gospel mixed with rap.

Jub Jub and Jaziel Brothers have always had great chemistry where music is concerned. And it appears that music is one of the therapies that Jub Jub will use to "familiarise himself with the world again".

The Jaziel Brothers are reportedly going to help him get back to the top of the music charts.

Although there is no official statement from both parties, Move has it on good authority that Jub Jub is back in studio and will release music detailing his stay in prison.

The comeback album will include the forgiveness song he recorded with the legendary Tsepo Tshola, titled Ke Kopa Tshwarelo. It will be produced by the Jaziel Brothers, who will also feature extensively on the album.

His manager Jeff Marhanele confirmed that Jaziel brothers and Jub Jub have had several meetings but would not go into details on the conclusions that were reached.

Jub Jub's friend and business partner Pablo Sehloho told TshisaLIVE that the rapper was still committed to being a musician soon after his release. He shared that we can expect a much more mature sound from the rapper, who hopes to show his new responsible side through music.

"His music has changed. He has grown because of his experiences and now wants to make music that people can really relate to. He no longer uses the same references about life. He is more responsible and wants to make a difference through his music."

Jub Jub was recently released on parole after serving time for culpable homicide. He was convicted for crashing his car into a group of school children which left four dead.