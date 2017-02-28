Guaped! Trevor Noah buys a penthouse apartment in Manhattan for over R130 million

According to The Wall Street Journal the deal closed on Monday and Trevor's swanky new pad has impressive views of Midtown and Downtown Manhattan from the master bedroom and terrace.

If you still aren't impressed the reports claims that the Empire State Building is visible from a "cast iron tub in the master bath."

The three bedroom duplex penthouse is in Stella Tower located in Hell's Kitchen. Trevor already lives in the building and has previously said the it is near the set of The Daily Show.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the sale is one of the highest prices ever paid for a residential unit in Hell's Kitchen.

Damn fam!

The news comes just days after Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo and Khaya Dlanga went on vaycay to California with Trevor and his girlfriend, Jordyn Taylor.

Taylor is a real estate agent and a model.

Yooo. But guys. The levels that Trevor keeps throwing at us. Bra, wow!

