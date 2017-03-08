 IN MEMES: Twitter drags Ciara over topless pregnancy family portrait - Times LIVE
IN MEMES: Twitter drags Ciara over topless pregnancy family portrait

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-08 08:43:19.0
Ciara got major heat for her recent pregnancy shoot.
Image by: Bangshowbiz.

US musician and actress Ciara found herself in the middle of a fierce social media storm on Tuesday after a family portrait celebrating her pregnancy went viral.

The snap, shot by US women's magazine Harper Bazaar, showed a topless Ciara holding her first child Future Jnr, while her husband Russell Wilson held her belly from behind.

The picture left social media users with so many questions.  And, no, we don't know why Russell is hiding there.

The internet went wild over the photo, with many dragging the couple for agreeing to the "awkward" photo.

Even poor Kelly Rowland got caught in the middle of it.

The singer first came under fire when she appeared to like a negative comment about the snap, but later cleared the air, saying she was Ciara's  friend and a fan of the picture.

