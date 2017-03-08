IN MEMES: Twitter drags Ciara over topless pregnancy family portrait

The snap, shot by US women's magazine Harper Bazaar, showed a topless Ciara holding her first child Future Jnr, while her husband Russell Wilson held her belly from behind.

The picture left social media users with so many questions. And, no, we don't know why Russell is hiding there.

The internet went wild over the photo, with many dragging the couple for agreeing to the "awkward" photo.

I don't like speaking on certain things but that Ciara pic with her holding her naked son an husband holding her is weird/awkward to me — Tony Tone (@INeedSuccess) March 8, 2017

Baby Future is way too old to be naked in that photoshoot and Ciara acts like he really doesn't have his own father, it's so disrespectful. — Jacqui (@L0VERGiRL_) March 7, 2017

Even poor Kelly Rowland got caught in the middle of it.

The singer first came under fire when she appeared to like a negative comment about the snap, but later cleared the air, saying she was Ciara's friend and a fan of the picture.