IN MEMES: Twitter drags Ciara over topless pregnancy family portrait
US musician and actress Ciara found herself in the middle of a fierce social media storm on Tuesday after a family portrait celebrating her pregnancy went viral.
The snap, shot by US women's magazine Harper Bazaar, showed a topless Ciara holding her first child Future Jnr, while her husband Russell Wilson held her belly from behind.
Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus pic.twitter.com/LXwHz2DJQc— Ciara (@ciara) March 7, 2017
The picture left social media users with so many questions. And, no, we don't know why Russell is hiding there.
The internet went wild over the photo, with many dragging the couple for agreeing to the "awkward" photo.
@ciara @harpersbazaarus @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/q7NsRIYkww— Sean 28-3 (@Mr_Clean420) March 7, 2017
.@ciara okay Russ.. pic.twitter.com/B55YC2j0Uo— Zack Peggins (@ZPeggins) March 7, 2017
I don't like speaking on certain things but that Ciara pic with her holding her naked son an husband holding her is weird/awkward to me— Tony Tone (@INeedSuccess) March 8, 2017
@DangeRussWilson @ciara pic.twitter.com/vmLZODXaZt— Aaron Medina (@MedinaEQfriend) March 8, 2017
.@ciara @harpersbazaarus @DangeRussWilson when Future sees this pic.twitter.com/ga40txTTQn— nique (@DominizZzle) March 7, 2017
@AmoreNora @ciara here you go pic.twitter.com/yme3YiEOuO— OMKS (OKC 35-29) (@DreadChapo) March 7, 2017
. @ciara @harpersbazaarus looks like @DangeRussWilson is about to creep his head to the side and scream #Peekaboo. Cute shot!! pic.twitter.com/Yr47tDkaRI— Katie Scott (@KatieScottNews) March 7, 2017
Baby Future is way too old to be naked in that photoshoot and Ciara acts like he really doesn't have his own father, it's so disrespectful.— Jacqui (@L0VERGiRL_) March 7, 2017
@DangeRussWilson @ciara pic.twitter.com/P1fiOv8PJE— Jamarius Williams (@TooShifty_Jam1) March 8, 2017
Even poor Kelly Rowland got caught in the middle of it.
The singer first came under fire when she appeared to like a negative comment about the snap, but later cleared the air, saying she was Ciara's friend and a fan of the picture.
