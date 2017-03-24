 IN MEMES: Twitter knows exactly #WhatSouthAfricaNeeds to survive - Times LIVE
   
Fri Mar 24 15:00:30 SAST 2017

IN MEMES: Twitter knows exactly #WhatSouthAfricaNeeds to survive

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-24 13:42:21.0
SA Twitter has a sense of humour.
Image by: Via Twitter

It's a turbulent time to be a South African and with everything that has been happening in the country, Twitter has created a hashtag to share what they think may "save" SA from itself.

From celebrity deaths, racism and gender-based violence, it has only been three months into 2017 and already so many Twitter-debate worthy issues have taken SA by storm.

Twitter created the hashtag #WhatSouthAfricaNeeds on Friday to suggest what and who the country may need if we are to salvage 2017.

And in true SA Twitter style, they used hilarious memes to make their suggestions.

Take a look at some of the memes that had us rolling on the floor:

sa1.PNG 

 

