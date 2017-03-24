IN MEMES: Twitter knows exactly #WhatSouthAfricaNeeds to survive

From celebrity deaths, racism and gender-based violence, it has only been three months into 2017 and already so many Twitter-debate worthy issues have taken SA by storm.

Twitter created the hashtag #WhatSouthAfricaNeeds on Friday to suggest what and who the country may need if we are to salvage 2017.

And in true SA Twitter style, they used hilarious memes to make their suggestions.

Take a look at some of the memes that had us rolling on the floor:

#WhatSouthAfricaNeeds To close down for 3 months and come back as The legacy pic.twitter.com/m7mcBLkZwt — Gautengconfidential (@DenKaybee) March 24, 2017

#WhatSouthAfricaNeeds a more powerful sangoma than Zuma's. — Angry Black Hun . (@IneffableTsholz) March 24, 2017

#WhatSouthAfricaNeeds Jesus yes ,let's call Jesus bafetu it's lit outchea mo Sataflika fonela Jesu pic.twitter.com/Fcfh6qZtTF — Kuntra_fRèśH_like_àh (@Kuntra_mp) March 24, 2017

#WhatSouthAfricaNeeds is ubaba to pay back all of the money pic.twitter.com/W37yQjuY5w — uKhetho (@khetho_kay) March 24, 2017

#WhatSouthAfricaNeeds is chill,period its just always too saucy. pic.twitter.com/OYXrWeOUDy — Hedid Things VINCENT (@fusy_vin1) March 24, 2017