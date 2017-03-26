Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss SA
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss South Africa 2017 at a glitzy ceremony at Sun City on Sunday night.
The 21-year-old from Sedgefield in the Western Cape was a firm favourite from the start of the show and impressed the judges during the various stages of the competition.
Adè van Heerden was crowned first princess and Boipelo Mabe second princess.
Maps Maponyane, Unathi Msengana, Cameron van der Burgh, Bridget Masinga and Claudia Henkel were just some of the judges on the night.
Demi-Leigh walks away with R1-million from Sun International and Cell C as well as other prizes.
