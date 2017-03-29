Final farewell for Joe Mafela
Hundreds of mourners have arrived at the UJ Soweto Campus to say their final goodbyes to veteran actor Joe Mafela.
A traditional Tshivenda ceremony was performed outside the hall.
His casket was led in by two men riding white horses.
A traditional Tshivenda ritual being performed #JoeMafelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/t9W51LLFZB— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 29, 2017
Members of Generations: The Legacy cast and crew are at the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor who died in a car accident earlier this month.
Joe Mafela's casket is being carried in #JoeMafelaFuneral #RIPJoeMafela pic.twitter.com/iPsdp8xli1— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 29, 2017
Mourners celebrate #JoeMafelaFuneral with song pic.twitter.com/E8Yo387Iyr— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 29, 2017
