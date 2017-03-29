 Final farewell for Joe Mafela - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Wed Mar 29 10:18:08 SAST 2017

Celebrities pay tribute to Ahmed Kathrada

Final farewell for Joe Mafela

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-29 09:47:22.0
A final farewell for the actor
Image by: TshisaLIVE

Hundreds of mourners have arrived at the UJ Soweto Campus to say their final goodbyes to veteran actor Joe Mafela.

Save & Share

Related News

A traditional Tshivenda ceremony was performed outside the hall.

His casket was led in by two men riding white horses.Members of Generations: The Legacy cast and crew are at the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor who died in a car accident earlier this month.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X