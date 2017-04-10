Masechaba: 'Leaving Power was not an emotional decision'

The radio presenter left Power FM barely a month after a tweet stating that she would be sacked caused a stir on social media, but Masechaba explained to Sunday Tribune that she did not leave Power FM for 'emotional' reasons.

"Leaving Power FM was not an emotional decision. Out of respect for Power, I cannot comment on the tweet issue or the events surrounding the tweet," she said.

Masechaba has replaced Lerato Kganyago on The Drive afternoon show with Mo Flava. Her fans have shown her love since she took over and she seems to be settling in.

She has chosen to take the "high road" with regards to the "tweet saga" and said that sometimes one needs to realise that there's different timing for everything in life.

“However, I can say that people come into our lives for a season or for a lifetime,” she said.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told TshisaLIVE that SABC believed in Masechaba's talent and that they were happy to have her form part of the team, soon after the announcement of her joining Metro was made.

"Metro FM has always strived to put the best talent in the country on air and we felt that Masechaba was the perfect fit for the Metro FM family. She is intelligent but she is more than just a talk show host. We welcomed her to the station because we believe in her talent," Kaizer said.