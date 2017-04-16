Musician Danny K welcomes his second baby
Cradling a print of his newborn's foot in his hands‚ well-known pop singer Danny K on Sunday shared the birth of his second child with wife Lisa Gundelfinger Koppel.
"It's a BOY!! @lkopgun8 and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our second son! #Blessed‚" Danny K‚ also known for his anti-crime Shout campaign‚ shared on Instagram.
The pair married in a lavish ceremony at Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West in 2012.
Their first born son is called Jayden‚ who was born in 2014.
Koppel launched a children's shoe brand recently‚ Running Bear Moccasins‚ inspired by her toddler son. ''I struggled to find a shoe that was stylish‚ comfortable and practical‚ while still benefiting his development‚" she said in an interview.
Their second son had been due in May. Danny K said in an interview with TshisaLive in January that his only wish for their child was for him to be healthy. If he could change the world somehow‚ he wished: "That every child would have the benefit of an education. An educated mind can achieve anything and too many children in South Africa are deprived of this basic right."
