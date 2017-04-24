 PICS! Sfiso Ncwane's family remember him through prayer and song - Times LIVE
   
Mon Apr 24 08:45:05 SAST 2017

PICS! Sfiso Ncwane's family remember him through prayer and song

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-24 07:55:53.0
Sfiso's memory lives on
It was the second annual Sfiso Ncwane birthday celebration concert over the weekend and even though the gospel singer was not there, his family made sure his spirit was remembered through prayer and dance.

Members of Sfiso's family, friends and some work colleagues went to his grave to pay their respects.

 

Sfiso's son Mawenza said that even though his dad is not alive, it is still his birthday.
The second annual Sfiso Ncwane birthday celebration was held at the weekend and the musician's widow, Ayanda, posted some footage of the day.

 

"We celebrate you today. Your legacy lives on," she wrote.

