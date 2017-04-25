Jozi reunited: Da L.E.S & Ishmael planning a mega comeback

Ghetto Ruff head honcho Lance Stehr revealed the news to DJ Sbu on the DJ Sbu Breakfast.

Lance also revealed that Da L.E.S and Ishmael will be releasing a single within the next 7 days.

"There's not a name for it yet, the hook is there and we're just finishing off two verses... When you come back you really have to do it big and it's really exciting when something you don't expect happens," he said.

Lance said that fans could also expect a mega comeback from Ishmael this year.

"Ishmael is making a comeback. I don't think he has hit his peak yet. For what he can deliver, he has not hit his peak yet. He has not finished what he's doing yet."

Speaking on the journey of Jozi, he likened the group which was formed in 2007 to 80s hip-hop crew Prophets of Da City (POC).

"Jozi was an extension of what POC had started in 1988 in terms of sound, The only difference is that Jozi was commercial and Ishmael had the hooks. POC was not trying to make hits," he explained.