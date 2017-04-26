Bad and Boujee hitmakers get dragged for shading 'third world' Nigeria

A video of the group speaking about their recent tour to Nigeria went viral this week because of the comments they made.

"We were surprised (with the reception we got) because it's a third world country and there's a lot of struggle in the city. To see that first hand was amazing. And for them to come to the show and know everything (lyrics) word-for-word...

"They were looking, they paid attention to everything that was going on. They knew word-for-word and their English wasn't even that good," a member of the group said.

Fans were outraged at the comments and took to social media to vent their frustration.

there's this video of migos saying how they were surprised when they went to Nigeria. And their english wasnt that good... pic.twitter.com/zvyaarCuuc — Shaolin Fantastic (@aidaas__) April 25, 2017

I love Migos but im going to need them to know that Nigeria is not a third world country . And our English is fine — Ayomide A. ✞ (@EsteriTheAyaba) April 26, 2017

Why migos gotta do Nigeria like that — Doxa Asibey (@TwistedRealism) April 25, 2017

Migos and their comments on their experience in Nigeria is a reflection of how A LOT of Af Americans have little or no knowledge on Africa — tai the butterfly (@Taiwo_Tweets) April 25, 2017

Some went as far as to label the group as hypocrites for "not being able to speak English themselves".

@bellanaija No one cares about Migos here in Nigeria.... #TheirTensesArentEvenProper — Kkay Chimeh (@iTskKaY) April 25, 2017