Bad and Boujee hitmakers get dragged for shading 'third world' Nigeria

TshisaLIVE | 2017-04-26 10:00:44.0
Migos have caused a social media storm after their comments about Nigeria went viral.
Image by: Via Migos' Instagram

US hip-hop group Migos have come under fire after they labelled Nigeria a third world country where "the English wasn't even that good".

A video of the group speaking about their recent tour to Nigeria went viral this week because of the comments they made.

"We were surprised (with the reception we got) because it's a third world country and there's a lot of struggle in the city. To see that first hand was amazing. And for them to come to the show and know everything (lyrics) word-for-word...

"They were looking, they paid attention to everything that was going on. They knew word-for-word and their English wasn't even that good," a member of the group said.

Fans were outraged at the comments and took to social media to vent their frustration.

 

Some went as far as to label the group as hypocrites for "not being able to speak English themselves".

