EISH! Nasty C music videos disqualified from SA Music Awards

The announcement was made by organisers late on Tuesday evening.

The two videos, Good Girls and Don't Do It, were questioned following last week's nominations announcement, with fans pointing out that the videos were not aired on national television before January 31, as per the competitions rules.

The event's organisers launched an investigation into the matter.

"Our investigations have revealed that the videos were submitted for entry on 24 January 2017. We have further determined that the videos were not flighted before the closing date of the entries of 31 January 2017 as required by the SAMA rules.

"In light of this, the two music videos are automatically disqualified because they do not meet the criteria for Best Music Video Category," organisers said in a statement.

The organisers said that they had trusted that the videos had kept with the rules of the competition but accepted full responsibility for the error.

They added that replacement nominees would be announced soon.

The changes mean that Nasty C’s tally of nominations now goes down to five, making fellow rapper Kwesta the most nominated artist of the awards with six nods.