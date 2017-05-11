I’ve always been scared to feel, says Anele Mdoda

Anele, who is turning 33 on May 19, shared that she wants to gift herself with "how to feel" lessons because she has "always been dodging emotional setbacks".

The presenter said in an interview with Tonight that she thinks that her "lack of feelings" has helped her succeed in her career.

"I don't feel. Even when unfair things happen at work, I go, 'it's unfair ke' and then I move on. I think that's what has made me go higher and higher because I never get emotionally charged by something," she said.

Anele explained that even in her "personal realm" she has always been "scared to feel" because it might take away theedge in her career". She said she is in the process of finding the right balance and that she is intentional about learning how to feel.

Anele's career has been soaring. Her talk show earned her a SAFTA for Best Talk Show earlier this year and she leads the charge for the breakfast team on 947.

She told TshisaLIVE that she works hard to provide "content that brings emotion, makes people laugh and gets them thinking".